Montauk share price plummets almost 45% over past month
Green energy specialist reports headline earnings at $11m, down 30% from the previous year
17 March 2025 - 18:33
The Montauk Renewables share price plunged nearly 30% in intraday trade on Monday after the biogas group reported a slump in headline earnings for the year to end-December.
Montauk, which specialises in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into green energy, reported headline earnings at $11m (R200m), down 30% from the previous year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.