Renergen’s share price soars on first helium sales
The company initially planned to start helium production at its Virginia gas project in 2016, with commercial sales expected by 2018
14 March 2025 - 18:25
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen says it has started selling liquid helium commercially from the Virginia Gas Project, followingyears of development and a number of setbacks.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it faced challenges, including a leak in the helium cold box discovered in mid-2023, which halted helium production. To address the issue, the company said it was utilising smaller Dewar containers for liquid helium storage, enabling it to commence commercial sales...
