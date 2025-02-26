BP cuts back on renewables to spend $10bn a year on oil and gas

Bengaluru — BP slashed planned investment in renewable energy and said on Wednesday it would increase annual oil and gas spending to $10-billion, in a major strategy shift aimed at boosting earnings and shareholder returns.
The oil major cut planned annual investment in energy transition businesses by more than $5bn, from its previous forecast, to between $1.5bn and $2bn a year.
It is the latest big company in the energy sector to change its position in response to the need to lower carbon emissions and curb climate change, returning the focus to oil and gas.
BP now aims to grow oil and gas production to between 2.3m and 2.5m barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2030. It pumped 2.36m boepd in 2024.
“It’s a radical shift,” CEO Murray Auchincloss said in a phone interview after the announcements during the company’s capital markets day.
Under Auchincloss’ predecessor, Bernard Looney, BP pledged in 2020 to cut oil and gas output by 40% while rapidly growing renewables by 2030. It lowered that target to 25% in 2023.
Auchincloss said the transition to renewable energy has been slower than BP initially expected after the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, volatile energy markets and changing attitudes towards renewable energy in some countries.
“What that meant is hydrocarbon demand continues to be very, very strong, stronger than we would have envisioned five years ago, and the transition has not proceeded at the pace we would have thought,” he said.
BP is seeking to regain investor confidence after underperforming its peers and has come under added pressure to make transformative changes after activist investor Elliott Investment Management built a stake in the company.
“Three big things we’ve done: reducing capex, reducing costs, material divestment with an outcome of growing cash flow and returns,” Auchincloss said.
“We will be very selective in our investment in the transition, including through innovative capital-light platforms. This is a reset BP, with an unwavering focus on growing long-term shareholder value.”
BP plans to raise its dividend by at least 4% per share annually and expects first-quarter share buybacks of $750m to $1-billion, a downward revision from its previous $1.75bn forecast.
It aims to spend between $13bn and $15bn annually through 2027, trimming $1bn to $3bn from 2024 levels, with 2025 capital expenditure expected at about $15bn.
BP shares were down about 1.7% by 12.58pm GMT, while the broader energy index was marginally lower.
“The updated guidance directionally all looks in line with expectations, however we think the capex cut was less material than many investors were suggesting to us, while in the near term, shareholder returns for BP are now lower than peers,” said RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria.
“To us, much of the release looks to be BP making the right calls for the long term, but it may not please investors today,” Borkhataria added.
BP also said it was reviewing its lubricants business, Castrol, and targeting $20bn in divestments by 2027.
It plans to bring in a 50% partner for its solar business, Lightsource BP, with a sale process expected in the next few months.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.