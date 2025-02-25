Standard Bank closes landmark R4.9bn wind power deal
Deal is the first renewable energy project of this size to close with an energy trader as end buyer
25 February 2025 - 18:46
Standard Bank has closed a R4.9bn deal for the 140MW Ishwati Emoyeni Wind Farm project, marking the first time a renewable energy project of this scale has reached financial close with an energy trader as the offtaker.
The wind farm, located in the Western Cape, is being developed by Africa Clean Energy Developments. The Cape Town-based renewable energy development company has African Infrastructure Investment Managers and Reatile, a Johannesburg-based black-owned investment company, as shareholders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.