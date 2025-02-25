Sasol hits LNG price brick wall at Secunda
Gas no longer feasible as a feedstock and focus is on maintaining a supply of cost-effective coal, says company
Petrochemical firm Sasol has ditched plans to use liquid natural gas (LNG) to reduce reliance on coal at its Secunda facility — the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter — saying the option has become too expensive.
“The liquid fuels component of the Secunda refinery remains fully impaired. At December 31 2024, the recoverable amount of the refinery improved as a result of the optimisation of the SA Emission Reduction Roadmap (ERR), leveraging an extended range of levers to maximise production for as long as possible, reducing capital, feedstock and electricity cost,” the company said on Monday in releasing its interim results (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/energy/2025-02-24-sasol-ramps-up-lake-charles-turnaround-ahead-of-possible-listing/)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.