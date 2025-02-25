Glencore and Vitol to collect $380m payout in Nigerian LNG litigation
25 February 2025 - 18:34
London — Trading houses Vitol and Glencore will receive $380m in compensation after their gas supplier, trading firm Taleveras, won a legal battle in a London court against Nigeria’s sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer for non-delivery of LNG.
The case, heard in London’s High Court and Court of Appeal, is the latest in a string of lawsuits brought by buyers against sellers and producers for non-delivery of LNG cargoes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.