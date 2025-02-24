Eskom is changing its retail tariff structure. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Energy regulator Nersa has approved Eskom’s application to change its retail tariff structure, but has mitigated the effect on consumers with their own solar panels by providing for a three-year phasing-in period. For a closer look, Business Day TV spoke to Deon Conradie, former senior manager for electricity pricing at Eskom.
WATCH: Tariff relief for Eskom users who own solar panels
Business Day TV speaks to Deon Conradie, former senior manager for electricity pricing at Eskom
Eskom consumers with solar panels get some relief
