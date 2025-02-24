Companies / Energy

WATCH: Tariff relief for Eskom users who own solar panels

Business Day TV speaks to Deon Conradie, former senior manager for electricity pricing at Eskom

24 February 2025 - 17:02
Eskom is changing its retail tariff structure. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Energy regulator Nersa has approved Eskom’s application to change its retail tariff structure, but has mitigated the effect on consumers with their own solar panels by providing for a three-year phasing-in period. For a closer look, Business Day TV spoke to Deon Conradie, former senior manager for electricity pricing at Eskom.

Eskom consumers with solar panels get some relief

National energy regulator sets down three-year phasing-in period for tariffs
