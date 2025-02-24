Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol reports lower earnings in tough environment

Business Day TV speaks to Simon Baloyi, CEO of Sasol

24 February 2025 - 20:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sasol's Secunda plant. Picture: WIKIPEDIA
Sasol's Secunda plant. Picture: WIKIPEDIA

Weaker oil prices and lower sales volumes have weighed on Sasol’s interim performance. The petrochemical company, which posted a 31% decline in headline earnings per share, skipped paying an interim dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MTN distances chair Mcebisi Jonas from fake ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Birkenstocks do not deserve copyright protection, ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Buffett sounds warning to Washington as Berkshire ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Coronation keeps building its stake in Northam ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Altvest Capital buys bitcoin as strategic ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.