Weaker oil prices and lower sales volumes have weighed on Sasol’s interim performance. The petrochemical company, which posted a 31% decline in headline earnings per share, skipped paying an interim dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sasol reports lower earnings in tough environment
Business Day TV speaks to Simon Baloyi, CEO of Sasol
Weaker oil prices and lower sales volumes have weighed on Sasol’s interim performance. The petrochemical company, which posted a 31% decline in headline earnings per share, skipped paying an interim dividend. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.