Sasol ramps up Lake Charles turnaround ahead of possible listing
Priority is to make business profitable and demonstrate its value, says CEO
24 February 2025 - 09:49
UPDATED 24 February 2025 - 17:15
Sasol’s management will spend the next two years building value into its international chemical business, Lake Charles, ahead of the possible listing or co-investing, among other possible options the company will be exploring.
CEO Simon Baloyi told Business Day that the company had not made a firm decision regarding the Lake Charles chemical business, adding that Sasol is already dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and JSE...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.