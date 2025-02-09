Companies / Energy

WATCH: Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables

Business Day TV speaks to Danie Cronje from Sasol

09 February 2025 - 18:25
Picture: 123RF/SARAYUTSY

Sasol, Anglo American and De Beers will create a joint venture to pilot the production of renewable diesel from vegetable oil. Business Day TV caught up with Danie Cronje from Sasol for more insight.

The deal reflects Anglo and Sasol’s broader mission to establish the value chain for renewable fuels in SA
