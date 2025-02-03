Rise of Pele Green Energy: the first among equals

Fresh from successfully reaching the landmark financial close of the Sonvanger Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant in the Free State for the Glencore-Merafe Venture’s operations across SA, renewable energy group Pele Green Energy says this is a sign of things to come, with the company primed for future success on its own terms.

The financial close cements Pele Green Energy’s place as SA’s leading independent power producer (IPP) — just 15 years after the company was established. The project will power Glencore’s ferroalloys business and its joint venture, Merafe Resources.

Adhila Mayet, head of Project Development at Pele Green Energy, said the company was particularly proud of the Sonvanger deal as it was the first utility-scale project closed by a sole sponsor and single IPP in SA — showcasing the group’s ability to compete with bigger international players operating in the country in a capital intensive industry.

“The Sonvanger project is meaningful in many respects. The project is a 100MW solar (PV) project located about 4km southwest of Theunissen in the Free State,” Mayet said.

“Pele Green Energy developed it ourselves. We took it from being a piece of land to a project that was feasible. Where we are today is that we have reached financial close after signing up agreements to fund the project as well as a long-term offtake agreement with Glencore. We are beginning construction now.”

The Sonvanger Solar PV Power Plant is part of SA’s energy efforts to have a reduction in emissions and improvement of energy supply. The estimated annual avoided CO2 emissions for the 100MW solar project would be about 1.82-million tonnes.