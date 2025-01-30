Shell to buy back $3.5bn of shares as profit disappoints

A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
London — Shell reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates due to lower refining margins and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, but increased the dividend by 4% and said it would buy back $3.5bn worth of shares.
The oil and gas giant reported adjusted earnings, its definition of net profit, of $3.66bn for the three months ended December 31, down from $7.31bn a year earlier. That was worse than $4.09bn forecast by analysts surveyed by Vara Research.
The weaker-than-expected results add pressure on CEO Wael Sawan, who has been focused on cutting costs and shifting the company back to its most profitable sectors — oil, gas, and biofuels — and moving away from renewable power.
The company’s shares were up 0.25% in morning trading, broadly in line with London’s FTSE 100 index.
Shell also expects 2025 capital expenditure to fall below last year’s $21bn and will give more details at its capital markets day in March.
For the full-year 2024, Shell’s profit fell 16% to $23.72bn.
The world’s leading oil and gas companies experienced declining profits in 2024 after record earnings in the previous two years, as energy prices stabilised and oil demand weakened.
Shell’s refining operations reported an adjusted loss of $229m in the chemicals and products unit, compared to a $29m profit last year.
Refining margins weakened globally due to reduced economic activity and new refineries opening in Asia and Africa.
In the fourth quarter, Shell ran its refineries at 76% capacity, and said it expected to increase that to between 80% and 88% in the first quarter.
Shell also said that it did not have a timeline for the arbitration proceedings regarding LNG supply from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass facility.
Venture Global, whose $58bn market debut fell short of high expectations last week, started generating proceeds in 2022 when its first facility, Calcasieu Pass, started producing the superchilled gas.
However, the facility is still being commissioned. The lengthy testing and optimising process before commercial operation has led to contract disputes with customers, including BP, Shell and Italy's Edison, over non-receipt of contracted cargoes.
“Delaying those cargoes simply means that we have to go out and buy higher priced spot cargoes to meet demand and ultimately, it impacts end consumers,” Shell CFO Sinead Gorman said.
