African Women in Energy and Power (AWEaP), the US department of state’s Bureau of Energy Resources and Sasol have joined forces to start a fully funded programme for energy entrepreneurs in SA. The programme is designed to empower women, youth and people with disabilities who are entrepreneurs in the energy value chain. Business Day TV spoke to president and founder of AWEaP, Bertha Dlamini, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Gearing up for SA’s just energy transition
Business Day TV speaks to Bertha Dlamini, president and founder of African Women in Energy and Power
