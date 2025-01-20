Deal-making in thermal coal sector drying up
Diversified mining companies such as BHP and Anglo American divesting from coal to focus on other commodities
20 January 2025 - 05:00
The high emissions intensity of thermal coal has seen investors grow sceptical, slowing down M&A with JSE-listed giants Anglo American and BHP disinvesting from the industry, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
“In recent years large, diversified mining companies such as BHP and Anglo American have been divesting from coal to focus on other commodities; therefore, smaller and coal-focused miners have been able to acquire these assets,” the IEA said in a new report...
