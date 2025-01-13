Companies / Energy

Russia’s Gazprom considers cutting more than 1,500 jobs

Company spokesperson confirms gas giant is grappling with the loss of most of its sales to Europe

13 January 2025 - 19:40
by Vladimir Soldatkin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Gazprombank sign at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, June 15 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV
A Gazprombank sign at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, June 15 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Moscow — Gazprom is considering cutting about 40% of its headquarters staff — more than 1,500 jobs — as the Russian gas giant grapples with the loss of most of its sales to Europe, state news agency Tass reported on Monday.

Gazprom management chair Elena Ilyukhina sent the proposal on job cuts at its central office in St Petersburg to Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Tass reported citing a media outlet called 47 News.

Ilyukhina argued in the letter, dated December 23, a photocopy of which was posted online by 47 News, that staff numbers at the central office should be cut by about 40%, to 2,500 from 4,100.

The wage bill at the unit had crept up to 50-billion roubles (about R9.3bn), she noted.

Contacted by Reuters, a company spokesperson confirmed the report. An industry source said the proposed cuts were drawing support from senior management but it was not clear what the final decision would be.

Gazprom, which employs 498,000 people, according to the company’s data, posted a loss of almost $7bn in 2023, its first since 1999, as it lost most of its lucrative European market due to fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Its European sales were slashed further when Russian gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines crossing Ukraine came to a halt on New Year’s Day after Kyiv refused to renew a transit deal.

After decades of dominance over Europe’s energy markets, Russia’s gas sale to the continent have been reduced to one route via Turkey.

Russia’s overall economy has so far managed to adapt to Western sanctions over Ukraine, with its jobless rate at a record low of about 2.4%.

However, the central bank has warned there are signs of overheating amid galloping inflation and some companies, such as Gazprom, have been hard hit.

Reuters

Renergen denies business rescue talks, urges investors to re-evaluate investments

Group grappling with inefficiencies, environmental and legal battles, and a cash shortfall
Companies
1 day ago

Constellation Energy to buy Calpine in $16.4bn US megadeal

Nuclear power provider’s acquisition is one of the biggest in industry yet
Companies
1 day ago

Shell to write down $400m on unviable Namibian oil find

Energy major says oil and gas resources in offshore block PEL39 ‘cannot currently be confirmed for commercial development’
Companies
4 days ago

UK study finds Sasol well placed to drive SA’s green hydrogen sector

Research paper flags the energy and chemical company as having a key role to play in just transition efforts
Companies
4 days ago

Biden set to ban more offshore drilling

The ban would solidify president’s legacy on addressing climate change
Companies
1 week ago

Venezuela’s 2024 oil exports climb 10.5% amid political turmoil

The South American country’s oil exports to the US soared 64% last year, but Trump’s officials could change things
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Standard Bank says R700bn windfall can revive ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Life Healthcare’s shares surge on sale of LMI for ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Outgoing Airlink CEO leaves behind a lucrative ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Sale of Bidvest Bank to Access Bank attracts ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Renergen denies business rescue talks, urges ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.