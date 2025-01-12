Renergen denies business rescue talks, urges investors to re-evaluate investments
Group grappling with inefficiencies, environmental and legal battles, and a cash shortfall
12 January 2025 - 14:58
Helium producer Renergen has assured shareholders it is not in business rescue talks, despite mounting financial pressures and a huge drop in its share price.
The group is grappling with operational inefficiencies, environmental and legal challenges, a cash shortfall and is scrambling to stay afloat and regain investor confidence...
