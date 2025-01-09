UK study finds Sasol well placed to drive SA’s green hydrogen sector
Research paper flags the energy and chemical company as having a key role to play in just transition efforts
09 January 2025 - 05:00
A working paper by the School of Oriental and African Studies, a public research university in London, says decarbonisation is an existential challenge for Sasol, but argues the group is well positioned to drive SA’s green hydrogen economy.
The paper, published in December, looked into the green transition and employment in Southern Africa. It flagged Sasol as having a key role to play in the region’s just transition efforts...
