Localisation policy could hurt Eskom, says Mteto Nyati
‘Our direct link to the OEMs will help us upskill our workforce so that we can maintain the equipment in-house in future’
09 January 2025 - 14:20
Eskom chair Mteto Nyati has laid bare the challenges faced by the entity due to the country’s localisation drive, saying the utility was at one point forced to subject its equipment to substandard repairs, just to tick the localisation box.
In a conversation with Ann Bernstein, who heads the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE), Nyati said it was a mistake to ignore original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in favour of local players when servicing the power producer’s complex equipment...
