Biden set to ban more offshore drilling

The ban would solidify president’s legacy on addressing climate change

05 January 2025 - 15:46
by Devika Nair
President Joe Biden is set to ban new offshore oil and gas development across 250-million hectares of US coastal territory, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The ban, to be announced on Monday, rules out the sale of drilling rights in stretches of the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and the eastern Gulf of Mexico, said the report, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Biden is leaving the possibility open for new oil and natural gas leasing in the central and western areas of the Gulf of Mexico, which account for about 14% of the nation’s production of these fuels, the report said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The ban would solidify Biden’s legacy on addressing climate change and his goal to decarbonise the US economy by 2050.

The New York Times reported that a section of the law Biden’s decision relies on, the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, gives a president wide leeway to bar drilling and does not include language that would allow president-elect Donald Trump or other future presidents to revoke the ban.

Biden, Trump and Barack Obama all used the law to ban sales of offshore drilling rights in some coastal areas.

Trump tried in 2017 to reverse Arctic and Atlantic Ocean withdrawals Obama had made at the end of his presidency, but a federal judge ruled in 2019 that the law does not give presidents the legal authority to overturn previous bans.

Reuters

Shell settles with Greenpeace over activists boarding oil vessel

Environmental group agrees to make payment to charity
Companies
3 weeks ago

France losing out on renewables investment, Total and EDF bosses warn

Country’s laborious licensing process means firms are developing projects elsewhere in Europe
Companies
3 weeks ago

BP forms offshore wind joint venture in renewables retreat

BP and Japanese power generator JERA agree to stand-alone deal combining offshore wind operations
Companies
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Shell explains its decision to exit downstream SA

Business Day TV speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream SA
Companies
1 month ago
