PODCAST | Challenges in building one of SA’s largest solar plants

The growth of solar infrastructure projects in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Chris Haw, co-founder and executive director at Sola Group.
Sola is an infrastructure development firm, specialising in solar projects. The company has developed projects worth more than R10bn since its founding.
Haw outlines the realities of operating in SA’s solar industry and what it takes to complete infrastructure projects in the country.
Join the discussion:
Recently, the department of mineral resources and energy rejected a suspension application submitted by Renergen, which would have resulted in construction work on SA’s largest solar plant being suspended.
The Springbok Solar Project, which Sola has been running since inception, is a 195 MWp solar project that will add more than 435,000 MWh of renewable energy to the SA’s electricity grid.
According to Haw, this case highlights some of the difficulties that are faced in finishing such projects.
Haw also takes time to explain how financing such projects has changed over time and the place of solar in SA’s energy mix going forward.
Through the discussion, the team highlights Sola’s business model; the realities of developing solar projects in SA; attitudes around financing; and outlook for SA’s energy sector.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.