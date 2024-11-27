Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Shell steps up move away from Eskom

Business Day TV speaks to Hennie Basson, head of technical at Daystar Power Group

27 November 2024 - 19:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Shell is continuing to diversify its energy sources, reducing its dependence on the national grid. In 2022, the company bought Daystar Power Group, which specialises in solar and battery-powered projects. Business Day TV spoke to Hennie Basson, head of technical at Daystar, for further insights on the company’s renewables projects.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Life Healthcare hands investors a R10bn windfall
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Christo Wiese’s Invicta reports R18m forex loss
Companies / Industrials
3.
Netcare proposes health be added to ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
African Bank reports more customers due to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
VistaJet banks on growing corporate jet demand in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.