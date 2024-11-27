A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Shell is continuing to diversify its energy sources, reducing its dependence on the national grid. In 2022, the company bought Daystar Power Group, which specialises in solar and battery-powered projects. Business Day TV spoke to Hennie Basson, head of technical at Daystar, for further insights on the company’s renewables projects.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shell steps up move away from Eskom
Business Day TV speaks to Hennie Basson, head of technical at Daystar Power Group
