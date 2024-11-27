Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
SA should look beyond Trump and towards the EU to leverage Africa’s isolation to our advantage
More than 1,400 former mineworkers in Eastern Cape urgently need medical examinations to qualify
Why did the ANC choose to form a government with a Eurocentric party? Three reasons: necessity, principle and pragmatism
The word’s largest ride-hailing platform started operations in the region in 2013
Sentiment also rose in the employment growth category
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres
Amid concerns Israel could scupper efforts for a ceasefire, France said it would work closely with the Israeli PM
But the striker has to want it, says Man United coach ahead of Europa League match
Just weeks after launching the Mustang GT, the company has brought in a more hard-core model
Shell has confirmed its plans to divest from its SA downstream operations. Business Day TV caught up with Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream SA, for more details on the decision.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Shell explains its decision to exit downstream SA
Business Day TV speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream SA
