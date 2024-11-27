Companies / Energy

WATCH: Shell explains its decision to exit downstream SA

Business Day TV speaks to Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream SA

27 November 2024 - 19:25
A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Shell has confirmed its plans to divest from its SA downstream operations. Business Day TV caught up with Aluwani Museisi, country chair of Shell Downstream SA, for more details on the decision.

