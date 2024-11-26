Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. File photo: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
New Delhi — India’s Andhra Pradesh state is likely to suspend a power purchase deal linked to Adani Group as a result of to the US indictment of the group’s billionaire founder Gautam Adani over an alleged bribery scheme, two state government sources said.
The southern state will ask the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which awards power supply contracts to companies like Adani, to investigate the charges, the sources said.
The suspension, likely to be announced soon, would be the first such action by an Indian state government after US prosecutors charged Adani and seven other people with agreeing to pay bribes of $265m to unidentified Indian government officials to obtain solar power-supply contracts.
Most of the alleged $228m in bribes was paid to a government official to get Andhra Pradesh’s state electricity distribution companies to agree to buy power, according to the US indictment. Adani says the allegations are baseless.
The power supply to Andhra Pradesh under the agreement was scheduled to start from next year, according to one of the sources.
“The decision will be taken very soon,” the second source said about the planned suspension.
Adani Group and the Andhra Pradesh government did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Earlier on Tuesday Andhra Pradesh was reportedly exploring the possibility of cancelling a power supply contract linked to Adani Group.
The state’s previous ruling party, YSR Congress Party, under whose administration the alleged misconduct took place, last week denied any wrongdoing.
Indian state set to suspend Adani power deal, sources say
Move comes after US charges company's billionaire founder with bribery
New Delhi — India’s Andhra Pradesh state is likely to suspend a power purchase deal linked to Adani Group as a result of to the US indictment of the group’s billionaire founder Gautam Adani over an alleged bribery scheme, two state government sources said.
The southern state will ask the federal government and the Solar Energy Corporation of India, which awards power supply contracts to companies like Adani, to investigate the charges, the sources said.
The suspension, likely to be announced soon, would be the first such action by an Indian state government after US prosecutors charged Adani and seven other people with agreeing to pay bribes of $265m to unidentified Indian government officials to obtain solar power-supply contracts.
Most of the alleged $228m in bribes was paid to a government official to get Andhra Pradesh’s state electricity distribution companies to agree to buy power, according to the US indictment. Adani says the allegations are baseless.
The power supply to Andhra Pradesh under the agreement was scheduled to start from next year, according to one of the sources.
“The decision will be taken very soon,” the second source said about the planned suspension.
Adani Group and the Andhra Pradesh government did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Earlier on Tuesday Andhra Pradesh was reportedly exploring the possibility of cancelling a power supply contract linked to Adani Group.
The state’s previous ruling party, YSR Congress Party, under whose administration the alleged misconduct took place, last week denied any wrongdoing.
Reuters
Indian parliament suspended after row over Adani bribery claims
Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani for bribery
Gautam Adani’s US bribery charges explained
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Indian parliament suspended after row over Adani bribery claims
Kenya’s Ruto drops more than $2.5bn of Adani deals after US indictment
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani for bribery
Gautam Adani’s US bribery charges explained
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.