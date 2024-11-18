Q&A: Sola walks fine line between renewables, mining and conventional energy
18 November 2024 - 05:00
SA’s transition towards a diversified energy mix has put private power producers (PPPs) such as Sola at the forefront of the renewable energy industry.
As one of the leading players in the solar energy sector, Sola is making strides with projects such as the 150MW Springbok solar power plant project in Virginia, the Free State...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.