Siemens Energy, RWE warn of Trump fallout in US offshore wind sector

Wind turbines spin during a winter storm near Palm Springs, California on March 10 2021. File Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Munich/Frankfurt — Two of the world’s biggest renewables players on Wednesday warned of challenges for the US offshore wind sector under a presidency led by Donald Trump, flagging potential delays for the technology slammed by the president-elect.
The comments by Germany’s RWE, the world’s No 2 offshore project developer, and Siemens Energy, the biggest maker of offshore wind turbines, reflect a sobering view of Trump’s expected impact on renewables after his victory in this month’s presidential vote.
“Given the results of the US elections, we see higher risks than before for the timely implementation of offshore wind projects there,” RWE finance chief Michael Mueller told journalists after presenting nine-month results.
“We have to expect that investments in our projects will come later than originally planned,” he said.
Christian Bruch, CEO of Munich-headquartered Siemens Energy, also pointed to looming issues in offshore permitting in the US in the future, assuming current projects that had already secured permitting would be unaffected.
“Those would be projects slated for ’29, ’30, ’31,” he told journalists after also presenting full-year results that included an upgrade of the company’s midterm targets, causing shares to reach a fresh record high.
Trump’s potential impact on clean energy technologies has been squarely in focus by investors, who fear he could repeal parts of current President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, a scheme aimed at attracting investments into solar, wind and hydrogen.
In response to the cooling environment for offshore and hydrogen, where investors have become more reluctant over potential regulatory changes, RWE unveiled a €1.5bn share buyback as a smarter way to spend its cash.
Trump earlier this year singled out offshore wind as a technology he would target once in office, causing shares in Orsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind project developer, to plunge.
Siemens Energy, RWE warn of Trump fallout in US offshore wind sector
Cooling post-election renewables environment leads big energy player to launch share buyback
Munich/Frankfurt — Two of the world’s biggest renewables players on Wednesday warned of challenges for the US offshore wind sector under a presidency led by Donald Trump, flagging potential delays for the technology slammed by the president-elect.
The comments by Germany’s RWE, the world’s No 2 offshore project developer, and Siemens Energy, the biggest maker of offshore wind turbines, reflect a sobering view of Trump’s expected impact on renewables after his victory in this month’s presidential vote.
“Given the results of the US elections, we see higher risks than before for the timely implementation of offshore wind projects there,” RWE finance chief Michael Mueller told journalists after presenting nine-month results.
“We have to expect that investments in our projects will come later than originally planned,” he said.
Christian Bruch, CEO of Munich-headquartered Siemens Energy, also pointed to looming issues in offshore permitting in the US in the future, assuming current projects that had already secured permitting would be unaffected.
“Those would be projects slated for ’29, ’30, ’31,” he told journalists after also presenting full-year results that included an upgrade of the company’s midterm targets, causing shares to reach a fresh record high.
Trump’s potential impact on clean energy technologies has been squarely in focus by investors, who fear he could repeal parts of current President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, a scheme aimed at attracting investments into solar, wind and hydrogen.
In response to the cooling environment for offshore and hydrogen, where investors have become more reluctant over potential regulatory changes, RWE unveiled a €1.5bn share buyback as a smarter way to spend its cash.
Trump earlier this year singled out offshore wind as a technology he would target once in office, causing shares in Orsted, the world’s biggest offshore wind project developer, to plunge.
Reuters
Orsted sees green future in US regardless of election outcome
TotalEnergies mulls green ammonia project in Morocco
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.