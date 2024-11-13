Sasol accused of shifting goalposts on climate commitments
13 November 2024 - 18:08
Shareholder activist group Just Share has raised concerns over Sasol’s apparent shift in its climate commitments, accusing the petrochemical giant of weakening its emissions reduction targets.
This comes after Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi suggested the company might revise its goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, citing the need for a “realistic and achievable” approach...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.