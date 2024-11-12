Companies / Energy

Shell wins appeal in Dutch court against CO2 emissions ruling

The Hague dismissed the entire ruling, saying Shell was already on its way to meeting required targets for its own emissions

12 November 2024 - 11:13
by Stephanie Van Den Berg
A logo for Royal Dutch Shell is seen on a garage forecourt. Picture: REUTERS/NEIL HALL
Amsterdam, Netherlands — Oil and gas company Shell won its appeal against a landmark climate ruling in the Netherlands on Tuesday, which had ordered the oil and gas company to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in 2021.

The appeals court in The Hague dismissed the entire ruling, saying Shell was already on its way to meet required targets for its own emissions, and it was unclear if demands on it to reduce emissions caused by the use of its products would help the fight against climate change.

The original ruling had ordered Shell to cut its absolute carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, including those caused by the use of its products.

The court did agree with the climate activists that brought the case in 2019 that Shell has an obligation to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to protect people from global warming. 

