Court bid to block TotalEnergies gas project off west coast
Fishers and activists want government to reverse environmental authorisation
07 November 2024 - 17:48
A small-scale fishing co-operative and environmental justice organisations have launched a court bid to stop French giant TotalEnergies from exploring for oil and gas off the west coast.
TotalEnergies announced (https://totalenergies.com/news/press-releases/south-africa-totalenergies-exits-offshore-blocks-11b12b-and-567) in July that it would withdraw from two other offshore exploration projects, one off the south coast and another located between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas...
