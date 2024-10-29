Renergen and Springbok Solar in tense talks over dispute
Renergen says the Springbok Solar project’s construction began without securing necessary approvals
29 October 2024 - 13:27
Natural gas and helium producer Renergen has raised concern about the “unauthorised” construction of the Springbok Solar project within its production right area.
The company holds a valid onshore petroleum production right granted in 2012 under the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act, which stipulates that new developments must obtain permission from the petroleum production right holder...
