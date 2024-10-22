Companies / Energy

Sasol lowers guidance for Natref and fuel sales volumes

The stronger rand, oil price volatility and lower refining margins affected business performance in the first quarter

22 October 2024 - 08:19
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sasol's headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sasol's headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Energy group Sasol has maintained its 2025 market guidance across its business segment except for Natref and fuels sales volumes, which it has revised downwards.

The group said in its production and sales update for the three month to end-September that mining saleable production for the first quarter of 2025 was 1% lower than the previous quarter and 4% down on the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Coal quality and operational challenges affected production, which led to higher external coal purchases.

In Mozambique, gas production for the first quarter was 1% higher than the previous quarter and 3% higher than a year ago. This was despite the planned shutdown at the central processing facility in September.

Fuel production volumes in the Secunda operation were 11% lower than the previous quarter due to the phase shutdown in the first quarter and 2% below a year ago, mainly due to coal quality challenges and lower equipment availability. Production volumes for 2025 are still expected to be 7.0-million to 7.2-million tonnes.

Natref production was 24% higher than the previous quarter, but 27% lower than a year ago due to the planned shutdown and start-up delays in the first quarter of 2025. Sasol now expects full-year volumes to increase by 0%-10% compared with 2024, down from the previous guidance of 5%-15% higher.

Oryx GTL production ramped up as planned in the first quarter and both trains are stable after the shutdown. Production for 2025 is still expected to increase by 40%-60% compared with 2024.

Liquid fuel sales volumes were 1% lower than the previous quarter and 9% lower than a year ago due to the lower production at Natref and Secunda. Sasol still expects sales volumes to be within the previous guidance of 0%-4% higher and will keep exploring opportunities to optimise the channel mix to enhance financial performance.

Chemicals Africa’s sales revenue was 9% lower than the previous quarter due to lower sales volumes, with the average basket price remaining flat. Sales volumes were 9% lower in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter due to the challenges at Secunda and export vessel scheduling movements, which will shift sales into the second quarter.

Chemicals America’s sales revenue was 2% higher than the previous quarter, while Chemicals Eurasia’s revenue decreased by 4% due to lower volumes and pricing.

Sasol said the stronger rand, significant oil price volatility and lower refining margins affected the first-quarter business performance. Global chemicals markets remain oversupplied, with higher input costs and weak chemical prices and demand, which affected the group’s margins.

The group said the 69MW Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm in the Eastern Cape started commercial operations in October supplying power to Sasolburg operations via the national grid. The project, completed in 18 months, marks a key milestone for Sasol in meeting its 1,200MW renewable energy target by 2030.

mackenziej@arena.africa

Think-tank warns state actions will seal Sasol’s fate

Sasol Secunda plant’s sunset phase will be largely influenced by government decisions
Companies
6 hours ago

Sasol goes to appeal court over R3bn tax dispute

Matter could help determine how tax authorities treat offshore treasury activities of multinational firms
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sasol and Eskom sign agreement on exploring gas supply opportunities

Industrial gas users in SA face a looming gas supply crisis from mid-2027 when monopoly supplier Sasol has indicated it will cease supply
National
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Force Shein and Temu to create SA jobs, Takealot ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Think-tank warns state actions will seal Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Tiger Brands calls for local partnerships to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Residential property market gets GNU and rate cut ...
Companies / Property
5.
Redefine’s R28bn debt restructuring largest yet ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.