Terra Firma announces R1.3bn solar power build

Independent power producer Terra Firma has begun developing a R1.3bn solar energy build programme, which will see the construction of two utility-scale projects in Hammanskraal and Rietfontein in Gauteng.
The development will provide a combined 110 megawatt peak (MWp) of wheeled energy services across the country. Terra Firma now offers customers power purchasing agreements ranging from five to 20 years at “flexible terms”. ..
