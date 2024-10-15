Solar outfit Grid Africa gets R50m capital injection
Funds to be used for renewable energy projects and expansion into SA’s neighbours
15 October 2024 - 19:21
Local solar player Grid Africa has raised R50m in new investment capital that it hopes to deploy in renewable energy projects in SA and its expansion in neighbouring countries.
On Tuesday, Grid Africa said it had secured a R50m equity investment ($2.83m) from Rifuwo Energy Partners. This funding would be used to advance the company’s renewable energy projects across SA, it said...
