Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Financing Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector

08 October 2024 - 16:27
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chevron's proposed all-stock acquisition of Hess is one of the largest in a consolidating US oil and gas industry. Picture: REUTERS
Chevron's proposed all-stock acquisition of Hess is one of the largest in a consolidating US oil and gas industry. Picture: REUTERS

Africa's oil production has dropped over the past 10 years due to instability in parts of the continen and challenges around securing financing for oil exploration and production. Business Day TV speaks to William Breeze, a partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, about how to attract financing for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Medical scheme warns hefty hikes increase support ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
JP Morgan takes a liking to Shoprite, Capitec and ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Flight delays leave passengers frustrated
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Demand for residential property in Gauteng hots up
Companies / Property
5.
Sasol goes to appeal court over R3bn tax dispute
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.