Sasol goes to appeal court over R3bn tax dispute
Matter could help determine how tax authorities treat offshore treasury activities of multinational firms
07 October 2024 - 05:00
Petrochemical group Sasol has been granted leave to appeal against a high court decision that its treasury unit domiciled in the Isle of Man is liable to pay taxes in SA, in a high stakes case that might see the company cough up as much as R3bn in its dispute with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
The JSE-listed group has already set aside nearly R3bn should it lose the battle...
