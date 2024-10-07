Companies / Energy

BP tipped to U-turn on oil and gas targets

CEO Murray Auchincloss seeks to create a ‘more focused and higher value company’

07 October 2024 - 17:36
by Ron Bousso
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
BP CEO Murray Auchincloss. Picture: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY
BP CEO Murray Auchincloss. Picture: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

London — BP has abandoned a target to cut oil and gas output by 2030 as CEO Murray Auchincloss scales back the firm’s energy transition strategy to regain investor confidence, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

When unveiled in 2020, BP’s strategy was the sector’s most ambitious with a pledge to cut output by 40% while rapidly growing renewables by 2030.

BP scaled back the target in February last year to a 25% reduction, which would leave it producing 2 million barrels a day at the end of the decade, as investors focused on near-term returns rather than the energy transition.

The London-listed company is now targeting several new investments in the Middle East and the Gulf of Mexico to boost its oil and gas output, the sources said.

Namibia’s aspirations towards green hydrogen are going nowhere

Only one of eight pilot green hydrogen projects appears to be making progress in Namibia, but it too is far from starting production
World
6 hours ago

Auchincloss took the helm in January but has struggled to stem the drop in BP’s share price, which has underperformed its rivals so far this year as investors question the company’s ability to generate profits under its current strategy.

The Canadian, previously BP’s finance head, has sought to distance himself from the approach of his predecessor Bernard Looney, who was sacked for lying about relationships with colleagues, vowing instead to focus on returns and investing in the most profitable businesses, first and foremost in oil and gas.

The company continues to target net zero emissions by 2050.

“As Murray said at the start of year ... the direction is the same — but we are going to deliver as a simpler, more focused, and higher value company,” a BP spokesperson said.

BP shares were up 0.8% by 11.12am.

Auchincloss will present his updated strategy, including the removal of the 2030 production target, at an investor day in February, though in practice BP has already abandoned it, the sources said. It is unclear if BP will provide new production guidance.

Rival Shell has also slowed down its energy transition strategy since CEO Wael Sawan took office in January, selling power and renewable businesses and scaling back projects including offshore wind, biofuels and hydrogen.

The shift at both companies has come in the wake of a renewed focus on European energy security following the price shock sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

BP has invested billions in new low-carbon businesses and sharply reduced its oil and gas exploration team since 2020.

But supply chain issues and sharp increases in costs and interest rates have put further pressure on the profitability of many renewables businesses.

A company source said that while rivals had invested in oil and gas, BP had neglected exploration for a few years.

BP is currently in talks to invest in three new projects in Iraq, including one in the Majnoon field, the sources said. BP holds a 50% stake in a joint venture operating the giant Rumaila oilfield in the south of the country, where it has been operating for a century.

In August, BP signed an agreement with the Iraqi government to develop and explore the Kirkuk oilfield in the north of the country, which will also include building power plants and solar capacity. Unlike historic contracts which offered foreign companies razor-thin margins, the new agreements are expected to include a more generous profit-sharing model, sources have told Reuters.

BP is also considering investing in the redevelopment of fields in Kuwait, the sources added.

In the Gulf of Mexico, BP announced that it would go ahead with the development of Kaskida, a large and complex reservoir, and the company also plans to green light the development of the Tiber field.

It would also weigh acquiring assets in the prolific Permian shale basin to expand its existing US onshore business, which has expanded its reserves by more than 2-billion barrels since acquiring the business in 2019, the sources said.

Auchincloss, who in May announced a $2bn (about R34bn) cost saving drive by the end of 2026, has in recent months paused investment in new offshore wind and biofuel projects and cut the number of low-carbon hydrogen projects down to 10 from 30.

BP has nevertheless acquired the remaining 50% in its solar power joint venture Lightsource BP as well as a 50% stake in its Brazilian biofuel business Bunge.

Reuters

BP raises dividend as $2.8bn quarterly profit beats forecasts

The energy company has also extended its share repurchasing programme
Companies
2 months ago

Chevron set to sell last of North Sea assets

Divestment comes as the oil and gas giant prepares for the $53bn acquisition of rival Hess
Companies
4 months ago

Shell to keep upstream operations in SA but quits forecourts

The UK multinational oil and gas company will get rid of business that houses 600 service stations
Companies
5 months ago

BP gas boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath quits as CEO trims management

Gas and renewables head steps down as CEO announces cuts in leadership
Companies
5 months ago

Norway’s Equinor cuts shareholder payouts by $3bn

Share price drops despite rise in 2023 oil and gas output
Companies
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Medical scheme warns hefty hikes increase support ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Sasol goes to appeal court over R3bn tax dispute
Companies / Energy
3.
Shoprite targets number one spot in lucrative pet ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Flight delays leave passengers frustrated
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Anglo boss makes business case for Amplats
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Sasol goes to appeal court over R3bn tax dispute

Companies / Energy

Trade commission to greenlight Chevron’s $53bn buy of oil rival Hess, sources ...

Companies / Energy

California sues Exxon over global plastic pollution

Companies / Energy

Renergen resumes LNG production after plant maintenance

Companies / Energy

Sasol names Muriel Dube as chair

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.