Trade commission to greenlight Chevron’s $53bn buy of oil rival Hess, sources say

24 September 2024 - 11:17
by Sabrina Valle
Chevron's proposed all-stock acquisition of Hess is one of the largest in a consolidating US oil and gas industry. Picture: REUTERS
Chevron's proposed all-stock acquisition of Hess is one of the largest in a consolidating US oil and gas industry. Picture: REUTERS

The US Federal Trade Commission is expected to greenlight US oil producer Chevron’s purchase of Hess as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter said, leaving ExxonMobil’s challenge to the $53bn deal as its final hurdle.

The proposed merger was first announced last October, and the FTC sent a second information request to Chevron two months later. Hess shares were up as much as 3% in after-hours trading on Monday after the news.

Uncertainty over the deal’s closing has knocked Chevron shares down 1% this year compared to a 6.5% increase in energy share fund XLE.

Exxon and CNOOC Ltd, Hess’s partners in a Guyana joint venture, are challenging the deal by claiming a right of first refusal to any sale of Hess’s Guyana assets, the prize in the proposed merger.

A three-judge arbitration panel is due to consider the case in May 2025. Chevron and Hess say a decision is expected by August, while Exxon expects it by September 2025.

The proposed all-stock acquisition is one of the largest in a consolidating US oil and gas industry where several multibillion dollar deals have been disclosed.

Chevron’s announcement of the Hess deal followed Exxon’s $60bn purchase of US shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources, which closed in May.

Two other mergers, Occidental Petroleum’s deal for CrownRock and Diamondback Energy’s bid for Endeavor Energy Resources, have closed even though they came after the Chevron-Hess combination.

The FTC required Exxon to withdraw its offer of a board seat to Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield as a condition for its go-ahead. The FTC alleged he colluded with Opec to reduce US oil and gas output to potentially raise the price of oil.

Sheffield denied the allegations and has asked the FTC to vacate its ban on his taking an Exxon board seat.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment on Monday.

Exxon arbitration

The dispute over terms of the contract governing the Exxon-CNOOC-Hess partnership stalls any closing to the second half of 2025. The Guyana consortium controls one of the world’s fastest growing and lucrative oil provinces with more than 11.6-billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas discoveries since 2015.

Exxon operates all production in Guyana with a 45% stake in an offshore oil production consortium with Hess and China’s CNOOC, as minority partners. Combined earnings for the trio from Guyana in 2023 were $6.33bn on $11.25bn in revenue.

The information was first reported by CTFN, a data and news provider to financial professionals.

Reuters

Exxon pulls out of Namibia oil race

Top energy companies interested in Galp’s stake in offshore Mopane discovery
Companies
2 weeks ago

Dozen companies show interest in Namibia oil discovery

Galp’s Mopane discovery is estimated to hold at least 10-billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent
World
2 months ago

Texas Stock Exchange to rival NY giants on the cards

TXSE Group, backed by BlackRock and Citadel Securities, plans start-up bourse in Dallas
Companies
3 months ago
