Renergen resumes LNG production after plant maintenance
The helium module is being started and will be brought down to temperature to recommence filling
20 September 2024 - 15:40
Gas producer Renergen has completed its annual maintenance at its Virginia plant in the Free State and has resumed liquid natural gas (LNG) production.
The group said on Friday the notified Eskom maintenance was now complete with power fully restored to the facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.