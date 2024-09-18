WATCH: Ramokgopa takes a swipe at antinuclear activists

Companies / Energy

18 September 2024 - 18:48
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RAPPORT/DEON RAATH
Energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has criticised antinuclear activists for using unscientific, emotive messaging to create a negative sentiment towards nuclear power in SA. For more detail on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus.

Ramokgopa takes swipe at anti-nuclear activists

Energy & electricity minister says lobbyists’ message is not supported by science and evidence
National
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: Fixing Nersa is more urgent than deciding on nuclear power

Minister will need to address constraints at Nersa to keep future energy procurement open and fair
Opinion
6 days ago
