The Competition Commission says SA should establish mandatory certification of solar panel installers, and that the renewable energy sector needs to be better regulated, especially regarding the renewable energy products for households and businesses. Business Day TV discussed the prospect of a better-regulated renewables sector with Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Competition watchdog wants more regulation in renewables market
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus
The Competition Commission says SA should establish mandatory certification of solar panel installers, and that the renewable energy sector needs to be better regulated, especially regarding the renewable energy products for households and businesses. Business Day TV discussed the prospect of a better-regulated renewables sector with Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.