WATCH: Competition watchdog wants more regulation in renewables market

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus

04 September 2024 - 18:06
Picture: 123RF
The Competition Commission says SA should establish mandatory certification of solar panel installers, and that the renewable energy sector needs to be better regulated, especially regarding the renewable energy products for households and businesses. Business Day TV discussed the prospect of a better-regulated renewables sector with Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus.

