PODCAST | Sasol CEO Baloyi pushes for greater spending amid energy shift
New CEO says R1bn annual spending won’t cut it in a world that is increasingly shunning fossil fuels
02 September 2024 - 05:00
Simon Baloyi, the newly appointed CEO of Sasol, is preparing to jack up the amount of money the energy giant spends towards its future, saying R1bn annual spending simply won’t cut it in a world increasingly shunning fossil fuels.
“We are spending around a billion rand on this, which I believe is insufficient. To answer your question, ‘yes, we should increase this investment’,” he told Business Day Spotlight, a podcast that has hosted newsmakers such as Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and outgoing Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos...
