Renergen appoints Standard Bank as Nasdaq IPO joint underwriter
The company has secured a short-term funding facility with the bank to provide it with funding leading into the initial public offering
02 September 2024 - 11:06
Gas producer Renergen has appointed Standard Bank as a joint underwriter in its planned Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) and has secured a short-term funding facility with the bank to provide it with funding leading into the IPO.
“Standard Bank is delighted to extend its long-standing support of the Renergen story into this next critical phase of the project’s development and looks forward to delivering a successful capital raise and Nasdaq listing for the company,” said Richard Stout, head of equity capital markets SA and Sub-Saharan Africa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.