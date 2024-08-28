Companies / Energy

WATCH: Turning Sasol around under Simon Baloyi’s leadership

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol’s CEO, Simon Baloyi

28 August 2024 - 15:23
CEO Simon Baloyi. Picture: SUPPLIED
CEO Simon Baloyi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Sasol recently reported an annual loss of R44bn, largely due to the group having to book impairments on its US and SA businesses. What will it take to turn things around? Business Day TV spoke to CEO Simon Baloyi for more insight.

