Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Odwa Magwentshu
Sport holds immense potential to combat social ills in communities, offering a lifeline in areas where drugs and gang violence are prevalent
Civil rights organisation will participate in consultations and may go to court if regulator approves application
Thembi Simelane skips opportunity to explain alleged link to VBS Mutual Bank corruption
Shareholders will receive a special dividend of 33.5c per share
Efforts to increase funding for sustainable business models in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Remittance inflows to Africa have doubled in past decade
New British leader aims to help UK move beyond the Conservatives’ fractious relations with Europe
The coach is confident the fullback will be able to hold his own in the showdown, while the flyhalf has been gradually introduced
The two-seater roadster has an F1-style halo system instead of a conventional A-pillar
Sasol recently reported an annual loss of R44bn, largely due to the group having to book impairments on its US and SA businesses. What will it take to turn things around? Business Day TV spoke to CEO Simon Baloyi for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Turning Sasol around under Simon Baloyi’s leadership
Business Day TV spoke to Sasol’s CEO, Simon Baloyi
Sasol recently reported an annual loss of R44bn, largely due to the group having to book impairments on its US and SA businesses. What will it take to turn things around? Business Day TV spoke to CEO Simon Baloyi for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.