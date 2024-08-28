SA Local Government Association (Salga) says many of the decisions in SA’s policies and legislation in the electricity sector have made it extremely difficult for municipalities to fulfil their mandate. Business Day TV unpacked this in more detail with Denene Erasmus, energy writer for Business Day.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: New electricity laws pose ‘existential threat to municipalities’
Business Day TV spoke to energy writer for Business Day, Denene Erasmus
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.