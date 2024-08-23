Sasol sets aside R3bn in fight with Sars
An audit over a number of years on Sasol Financing International culminated in revised tax assessments
23 August 2024 - 05:00
Sasol has set aside nearly R3bn in its tax tussle with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) over the activities of its offshore treasury business unit.
The company’s financial statements for the year ended June show that the tax agency conducted an audit over a number of years on Sasol Financing International (SFI), culminating in Sars issuing revised tax assessments...
