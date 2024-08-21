Sasol fuel sales slip as Eskom slashes diesel purchases

SA’s diesel market faces a glut as Eskom’s much improved operational performance has seen the power producer cut expenditure on the fuel for backup power.
Eskom has spent more than R60bn on diesel in the past five years as it struggled to keep the its coal-fired plants running, forcing it to use open-cycle gas turbines to generate energy, However the state-owned utility said in update last week that it had reduced diesel expenditure by more than R10bn, compared to the same period last year...
