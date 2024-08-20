Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sasol posts 66% plunge in annual HEPS

Business Day TV spoke to Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi

20 August 2024 - 15:39
by Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Weak chemical prices and impairments have weighed on Sasol’s annual performance. The petrochemicals giant has posted a 66% plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS). Business Day TV discussed the results with CEO Simon Baloyi.

