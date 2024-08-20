Business Day TV spoke to Loyiso Mpeta, hedge fund manager for Unum Capital
SA’s Test players are still seething about missing the tour to New Zealand in favour of the SA20
Schreiber says the department has been ‘gutted’ financially to such an extent that it has only 40% of the staff it requires to do its job
Party leader, who is seeking a third term, says branches that performed badly in May’s general election are barred from participating
Impairment losses, challenging market conditions, pressure from constrained margins and depressed chemicals prices have taken their toll
Improved consumer confidence is evident in the increase in the number of used car sold
Director of Institute for the Future of Knowledge Arthur Mutambara calls for negotiations between Sadc and Beijing
Critics say the underfunded China-backed consortium is running roughshod over farmers in the area
Steven Kitshoff, Jaden Hendrikse and Canan Moodie have been selected for 37-man squad
Motoring editor Denis Droppa takes the luxury seven-seater SUV on an adventure trip
Weak chemical prices and impairments have weighed on Sasol’s annual performance. The petrochemicals giant has posted a 66% plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS). Business Day TV discussed the results with CEO Simon Baloyi.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Sasol posts 66% plunge in annual HEPS
Business Day TV spoke to Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi
