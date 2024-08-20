Sasol reports loss and skips final dividend

Petrochemicals group Sasol has dipped into the red and as impairment losses, challenging market conditions, continued pressure from constrained margins and depressed chemicals prices weighed on profits.
In terms of the company’s new policy, no final dividend was declared.
The group reported a loss for the year of R44.2bn for the year to end-June from a profit of R9.3bn a year ago. Impairment losses amounted to R56.7bn net of tax (R74.9bn gross). Turnover of R275.1bn was 5% lower than the previous year.
Headline earnings slumped 66% to R11.5bn from R33.8bn a year ago, translating into headline earnings per share (HEPS) of R18.19 from R53.75 before.
A loss before interest and tax of R27.3bn was incurred compared to earnings before interest and tax of R21.5bn in the prior year, mainly due to increased asset impairments, lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), translation losses and reduced derivative gains.
The impairments include Chemicals America ethane value chain (alcohols, alumina, ethylene oxide, ethylene glycols and associated shared assets) cash generating unit (CGU) of R45.5bn and Chemicals Africa’s polyethylene, chlor-alkali and polyvinyl chloride and wax value chain CGUs of R3.9bn. The impairments were primarily driven by external conditions, including prolonged softer market pricing and outlook, Sasol said.
The items weighing on profits were partially offset by the stronger rand oil price, improved refining margins, reduced total costs and higher sales volumes.
The group’s stronger operational performance in the fourth quarter contributed to an overall stronger performance in the second half of the year, it said.
The company said the disconnect between headline earnings and cash flow generation, as well as elevated leverage levels, had necessitated a revision to the company’s dividend policy.
The board approved a change in the dividend policy, with the revised policy based on 30% of free cash flow generated provided that net debt (excluding leases) is below $4bn on a sustained basis.
The actual net debt for 2024 of $4.1bn exceeds the net debt trigger in the new dividend policy and results in no final dividend being declared for 2024, resulting in a full-year dividend of R2 per share, it said.
Capital expenditure, excluding movement in capital project related payables, amounted to R30.2bn compared with R30.9bn a year ago. Capital spend for the year relates mainly to shutdown activities, Secunda and Sasolburg renewal, and environmental compliance activities, Clean Fuels II upgrading, and the Mozambique drilling campaign.
