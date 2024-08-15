Exxaro coal sales and production drop on lower demand by Eskom
But Exxaro managed to lift exports during the first half of the year by 22% compared with the previous six months
15 August 2024 - 09:47
Exxaro, SA’s largest coal miner, said on Thursday its coal production and sales for the six months to end-June were down about 13% and 12%, respectively, compared with the previous six months as a result of lower demand from Eskom and logistical challenges.
Thanks to improved performance at some of its coal stations Eskom has not implemented load-shedding for more than four months. However, as a result of poorer performance and increased maintenance, it did have to resort to frequent power cuts during the first three months of the year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.