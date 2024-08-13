Sasol names Walt Bruns as CFO
Bruns replaces Hanré Rossouw who will step down at the end of October
13 August 2024 - 07:47
Petrochemicals group Sasol has named Walt Bruns as CFO to replace Hanré Rossouw, who is stepping down to pursue a career opportunity
Bruns’ appointment will take effect on September 1. Rossouw will step down as CFO and executive director at the end of August...
