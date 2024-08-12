Companies / Energy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: TotalEnergies withdrawal from SA gas fields in focus

Business Day TV spoke to executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa, Jaco Human

12 August 2024 - 19:47
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/FILE
Picture: REUTERS/FILE

TotalEnergies recently announced its withdrawal from gas fields on the south coast of the country where it made two gas discoveries, Brulpadda and Luiperd. Business Day TV explored the implications of this exit with Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Court ruling ends one of SA’s biggest copyright ...
Companies
2.
Renergen’s shares soar as it begins selling ...
Companies / Energy
3.
West’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles a ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Gold Fields to acquire Osisko Mining for R29bn
Companies / Mining
5.
Stanlib and JPMorgan executives reflect on ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.