TotalEnergies recently announced its withdrawal from gas fields on the south coast of the country where it made two gas discoveries, Brulpadda and Luiperd. Business Day TV explored the implications of this exit with Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: TotalEnergies withdrawal from SA gas fields in focus
Business Day TV spoke to executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa, Jaco Human
TotalEnergies recently announced its withdrawal from gas fields on the south coast of the country where it made two gas discoveries, Brulpadda and Luiperd. Business Day TV explored the implications of this exit with Jaco Human, executive director of the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.